4 new cases in TN, 13 active COVID count; 0.4% TPR

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the State to 36,10,671. The State test positivity rate stood at 0.4% after 254 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There were 13 active cases in the State. One new recovery was reported. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,577. Toll remained at 38,081.











