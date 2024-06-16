Begin typing your search...

36-year-old traffic head constable dies by suicide in Chennai

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Javid Ali, a traffic head constable, with the Royapettah Police station

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Jun 2024 5:25 PM GMT
36-year-old traffic head constable dies by suicide in Chennai
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old policeman died by suicide at his quarters in Pattinampakkam on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Javid Ali, a traffic head constable, with the Royapettah Police station.

His wife, Suguna, is also a traffic police constable and is posted at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office. On Saturday afternoon, Mohammed came to his sixth floor house in the police quarters building and locked himself.

Suguna, who reached home after duty on Saturday evening, knocked on the door, but there was no response after which she sought the help of neighbours and broke the door open to find Mohammed to have taken the extreme step. He was secured and moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. The Foreshore Estate police registered a case and moved the body for post mortem.

suicidePattinampakkamRoyapettah Police stationtraffic head constableGreater Chennai Police Commissioner
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X