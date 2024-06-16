36-year-old traffic head constable dies by suicide in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old policeman died by suicide at his quarters in Pattinampakkam on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Mohammed Javid Ali, a traffic head constable, with the Royapettah Police station.

His wife, Suguna, is also a traffic police constable and is posted at the Greater Chennai Police Commissioner’s office. On Saturday afternoon, Mohammed came to his sixth floor house in the police quarters building and locked himself.

Suguna, who reached home after duty on Saturday evening, knocked on the door, but there was no response after which she sought the help of neighbours and broke the door open to find Mohammed to have taken the extreme step. He was secured and moved to a hospital nearby where he was declared as brought dead. The Foreshore Estate police registered a case and moved the body for post mortem.