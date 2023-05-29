35-year-old man, who returned to Chennai from Bahrain, goes missing

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man, who returned to Chennai from Bahrain a few days ago, allegedly went missing.





The airport police have registered a case and an investigation is on.

Madhavan of Pattukottai in Tanjore was working in a private firm in Bahrain. Recently Madavan told his wife Vaitheswari (30) that he had a two months holiday and would reach Tanjore on May 20.

He said that he would reach Chennai by flight and from there take a taxi to the house.

On May 20 morning, Vaitheswari was eagerly waiting for the arrival of Madavan but since he did not arrive till noon she thought that he would start from Bahrain on May 20 and reach Chennai on May 21.

Later, since Madavan did not arrive even on May 21 and as his mobile phone was also not reachable Vaitheswari contacted the firm where Madavan was working in Bahrain. Police said Vaitheswari was informed that Madavan had taken a long leave to visit his hometown and he had already left for India a few days ago. Soon Vaitheswari visited the Chennai airport and filed a complaint at the airport police station. The police registered a case and are browsing the CCTV footage of the Chennai airport and are trying to trace Madavan using his mobile phone signals.