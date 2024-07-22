33 DMK councillors protest at Kancheepuram Corporation office, demand commissioner's transfer

CHENNAI: 33 DMK councillors protested at the Kancheepuram Corporation office on Monday demanding the transfer of the commissioner, alleging that he was siding with the mayor, who according to them has lost the support of the council.

The councillors said that the mayor along with the civic body commissioner was planning to disqualify the 33 of them before the no-trust vote next week.

The Kancheepuram Corporation consists of 51 wards. Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj who belongs to the DMK was elected as the mayor of the corporation. However, a group of DMK councillors who were dissatisfied with her appointment boycotted a meeting of the council. Only 13 out of 55 councillors accepted the Mayor's invitation and participated in the meeting.

Two weeks ago, the DMK councillors had visited the Kancheepuram Collector and requested him to disqualify the mayor, citing that she had lost her majority.

As a no-trust vote against Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj was scheduled for next Monday, the 33 councillors met Corporation Commissioner Senthil Murugan in his office and argued with him. They claimed that although all of them had participated in the council meeting which was held in March this year, they were marked absent.

The councillors then protested inside the corporation office and demanded to transfer the commissioner.