30-year-old Bengali carpenter arrested for strangling wife to death in Chennai

CHENNAI: The police arrested a 30-year-old man from West Bengal for allegedly killing his wife during a quarrel near Kovalam on Thursday.

According to the police, Deepankar Sarkar and Ramba Paruman (23) came to Chennai a few months back in search of work and rented a house in Kovalam.

Deepankar was working as a carpenter and Ramba was working in a housekeeping department in a private firm.

The couple engage in verbal fights often and their neighbour Selvi on Thursday morning noticed Deepankar rushing outside the house and locking the door. He also took his wife’s slippers and threw them inside the house through the window before leaving.

As the house remained shut till the night, Selvi on suspicion checked through the window and found Ramba lying unconscious on the floor, police said.

The Kelambakkam police rushed to the spot and took Ramba to the Kelambakkam GH but there she was declared dead. The doctors confirmed that Ramba was strangled to death.

The police sent the body to the Chengalpattu GH for autopsy and they traced Deepankar with the help of mobile phone signals and arrested him in Perumbakkam.

