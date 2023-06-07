3-day event held to celebrate Curi Hospital’s milestone in robotic surgery

CHENNAI: The CURI Hospital created awareness on robotic surgery recently by holding events for 3 days. A 75-bed super-specialty hospital in OMR, the Chennai Urology and Robotics Institute (CURI) Hospital celebrates 600-plus robotic surgeries since its’ inception in December 2018. Several seminars were conducted including a live demonstration of the Da Vinci Robot for college students and staff, CME (continuous medical education) programme for urologists and post graduate students who received hands-on training session on a robotic stimulator, and a public awareness programme where cancer survivors who underwent robotic surgery spoke about their experience and rehabilitation after the surgery.