28-year-old killed in hit-and-run on GST road near Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: A 28-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on the GST Road near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday.

The deceased was Hari Prasad of Trichy was a CEO of a private catering company in Sriperumbudur.

On Wednesday night Hari Prasad who visited Poonamallee for official work and was returning to Sriperumbudur.

When the car was nearing Mevalur an unidentified vehicle rammed into the car and went without stopping.

Police said Hari Prasad who suffered severe injuries was taken to the Sriperumbudur GH but there he was declared dead.

On information, Sriperumbudur police visited the spot and a case has been registered police are trying to identify the vehicle with the help of CCTV.