267 kg gold case: Ex-chief of Vidvedaa denies meeting Youtuber Ali

CHENNAI: GA Prithvi, a former director at Vidvedaa PRG –– Chennai Airport’s official concessionaire –– that rented out shop space to Youtuber Sabir Ali who was caught by Customs for being the frontman of a gold smuggling ring, said on Tuesday that he has never met the Youtuber and denied reports that he influenced the AAI (Airports Authority of India) to give shop space to the YouTuber.



After the arrest of nine persons, including a transit passenger, the owner and staff of an Airhub store last week for smuggling gold worth Rs 167 crore (267 kg) over the previous two months, Customs officials conducted searches at the residence of Prithvi in Parrys Corner and some AAI officials.

Prithvi, who has links to BJP leaders, came under the scanner based on a statement by the jailed YouTuber Sabir Ali, who allegedly told the officials that Prithvi influenced AAI in getting the shop space, which acted as a front for gold smuggling.

“I received a message from Sabir on December 25, 2023, stating that AAI gave my contact number and he wants to set up a shop in the Airport. I told the company’s marketing team about it and replied to Sabir that they would call him. To date, I have not seen or met Mr. Sabir,” Prithvi said in a statement.

While Customs sources had said that Prithvi was terminated from Vidvedaa a few days before they made the arrest, Prithvi claimed that he resigned from Vidvedaa PRG on June 12 and has no current relationship with the company. “I started my foreign travel on June 9, 2024, and since then, I have been out of the country,” Prithvi said. Customs sources said they have nothing to incriminate Prithvi yet and will summon him for an inquiry when he returns to India.