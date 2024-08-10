2,600 Red-Eared Star tortoises smuggled from Kuala Lumpur seized at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials on Saturday seized 2,600 Red-Eared Star Tortoises that were smuggled on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia at Chennai International Airport.

The passenger involved has been arrested and is currently being interrogated.

The passenger, who had returned from Malaysia as a tourist, raised suspicion among customs officials due to inconsistencies in his statements.

Upon inspecting his luggage, officials discovered the tortoises, valued at approximately Rs. 30 lakh, concealed in a cardboard box.

These Red-Eared Star Tortoises, commonly found in cold regions such as Thailand, Malaysia, and various European countries, are often kept as ornamental pets in large bungalows and decorative pots. They are also known for their medicinal properties and are used in the preparation of medicines.

Customs officials have ruled that the 2,600 Red-Eared Star Tortoises cannot be allowed into India due to concerns about their potential impact on water levels and the risk of introducing foreign pathogens.

Consequently, they have arranged for them to be returned to Malaysia on the same flight.

The passenger responsible for the smuggling was asked to cover the costs of the return.

Further investigation into the smuggling operation is underway.