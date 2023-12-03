26-year-old history-sheeter beheaded near Ponneri

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday recovered a beheaded body of a history-sheeter near a canal in Ponneri in neighbouring Tiruvallur district. The head was found a few metres off the torso, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rakesh alias Appu (26) of Mavuthampedu village near Minjur. A history-sheeter, Rakesh has several cases against him including murder and attempt to murder cases.

For the past two years, Rakesh has been living with his grandmother in Veppathur village near Ponneri. Police were alerted by locals who were shocked to find a beheaded body near a canal along Ponneri - Pazhaverkadu road in Methoor panchayat.

Investigations revealed that there was a heated argument among a group who came in two motorbikes last night. Since it is a busy road, villagers had taken note of the commotion. Police suspect that Rakesh was beaten up and his hands were tied up and eventually beheaded.

Minjur police have registered a case and sent the body and head for post-mortem to the Ponneri Government Hospital. In 2021, Rakesh was arrested for murder when he and his accomplices beat a man to death, when the latter caught them stealing petrol from his motorbike.

Investigations are on to trace the suspects.