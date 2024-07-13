26-year-old Chennai man on the run after mowing down dad over property dispute

CHENNAI: The police are hunting for a 26-year-old man who allegedly mowed down his father with a van following a property dispute, in Poonamallee on Wednesday.

The police said that the suspect, R Venkatesan, runs a travel firm. Officials said Venkatesan opposed his father Rajendran’s (63) decision to distribute a six-cent land equally between him and his three sisters. The father and son had regular disputes over the matter in the past few months. On Wednesday night Rajendran was run over by a van when he was working on his land.

The police initially considered it a case of hit and run, but after further investigation and perusal of the CCTV footage, Venkatesan’s role in the murder became apparent, officials said. A case of murder has been registered and an inquiry is on.