26 stray cattle captured in a single day in Chennai

CHENNAI: Following the incident of a nine-old-year old girl attacked by a cow in MMDA colony, the Chennai Corporation intensified special drive to catch cattle wandering on the roads.

On Friday, at least 26 cattle were caught and impounded in the shelters in Pudupet and Perambur maintained by corporation.

"Already as many as 400 cattle were captured and taken to the shelters. However, after the incident of the school girl, we carried out a special drive where 26 cattle were caught and impounded. By the time of claim by the cattle owners, they have to get a signature from sanitary inspectors, zonal health officers and police inspectors of their area, " Dr J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, Greater Chennai Corporation said.

A fine amount of Rs 2,000 will be imposed against the owners. The amount of maintenance cost per cow from the third day to Rs 200.

"However, in this case of special drive the penalty amount is yet to be decided. And as per the rules, the cattle owner should have a minimum of 36 square feet of space to keep the cows. Based on the inspections, the cows will be released from the shelter, " he added.

Meanwhile, the cow that had attacked the girl was taken to Madras Veterinary College and Hospital for diagnosis.

The official stated that they are waiting for the report from the hospital.