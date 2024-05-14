26 sheep electrocuted in house in Maduranthagam

CHENNAI: As many as 26 sheep were electrocuted in Maduranthagam on Monday.

Elumalai and Chellamma a couple from Periyakalakadi in Maduranthagam own more than 30 sheep in their house.

Police said the couple used to lock the sheep in a hut near their house and the hut was surrounded by an iron fence to prevent the sheep from venturing outside.

On Monday night there was heavy wind in their village and at that time an overhead electric cable snapped and fell on the iron fence.

On Tuesday early morning, the couple woke up hearing the cries of the sheep and when rushed outside they found the sheep were dying due to electric shock.

Soon they alerted the EB Sub station and turned off the supply but 26 sheep were electrocuted.

The Maduranthagam police who visited the spot have registered a case and further inquiry is on.