25 arrested in Chengalpattu for disrupting rail services on Jan 19

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed at Chengalpattu on Wednesday when the District Railway Protection Force registered a case against 25 members of the public for disrupting rail services and staging a protest at the Madhurandhagam railway station on the 19th of this month.

Four days ago, a group of people staged a protest and halted services of the trains plying between Villupuram to Tambaram and Chennai to Madurai.

The railway protection force personnel on Wednesday identified the protestors and took them for questioning. “The protestors were mostly the people who travel in the Villupuram express train daily and their grievance was that the train was late every day making it difficult for them to reach work on time,” the police said.

Though cases were filed against the protestors, they were later let off with a warning. However, chaos prevailed in the area as other passengers also joined in support of the protestors and raised slogans against the delay in trains.