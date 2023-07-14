24-yr-old dies in city hours after police inquiry

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old man, summoned by MGR Nagar police in connection with a house burglary case, died on Thursday after being admitted to ESI Hospital with chest pain following police questioning.

The deceased M Sridhar, a B-category history-sheeter and a resident of MGR Nagar, had at least nine cases pending at different police stations. Police said he was sent home after quizzing, which lasted “just 15 minutes”. Police said CCTV footage showed him in the area where the burglary happened a week ago.

“After he went home he complained of chest pain and uneasiness. At the hospital, he revealed he had not taken any food for two days and had liquor frequently. Doctors advised him to take anti-gas medicine. Again late afternoon, he complained of chest pain and was taken to ESI hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said an official adding that he died of aspiration asphyxia.