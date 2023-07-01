23-year-old kills self by jumping into Vandalur Lake

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping into Vandalur Lake on Thursday. The woman who fought with her husband before committing suicide.

The locals noticed a body of a young woman floating in the Vandalur Lake on Thursday evening.

Soon the Vandalur police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it to the Chengalpattu GH and a case was registered to identify the woman. The police found the woman was not from Vandalur as the residents said they had not seen the woman before in their village and had taken the train to commit suicide and jumped into the lake.

Following that the photograph of the woman was shared with all the police stations and later on Friday the police identified the woman as Sruthi (23) of Kosapet in Chennai and her husband Surya Prakash works in the Chennai corporation.

During the inquiry, the police found that the couple got married four years ago and has a 2-year-old daughter. Police said a few days ago Sruthi was talking to her male friend over the phone for a long time and that made Surya Prakash angry and he snatched her mobile phone and broke it. After the incident a quarrel broke out between the couple and they stopped talking with each other.

On Thursday morning after Surya Prakash left for work, Sruthi went and admitted her daughter to a kid's care in the locality and told that she would pick up her daughter in the evening. After that Sruthi boarded an EMU and reached Vandalur railway station.

Police said from the railway station Sruthi had walked to the nearby lake and jumped in the water and committed suicide.

Surthi's parent's house is in Padappai and police suspect that while on the way to Padappai Sruthi might have changed her mind and ended her life. The Vandalur Otteri police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.

The Chengalpattu RDO has also ordered an inquiry.