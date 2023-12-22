2 trained canines added to Customs dog squad at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The two newly enlisted dogs are equipped with advanced training in wildlife and narcotics detection and have recently completed their rigorous training at the Attari Border.

The training spanning a period of nine months has equipped these canines with the necessary skills to identify and alert officers to the presence of prohibited items.

The Chennai airport Customs now has a total of four detector dogs with these two new canines poised to play a pivotal role in augmenting the squad’s overall effectiveness.

The officials believe that this addition will help contribute to the fight against illegal trade and narcotics, according to officials from the Customs.