2 new cases, 6 active COVID count in Tamil Nadu

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|28 Aug 2023 11:05 PM GMT
CHENNAI: Two new cases were reported in the State on Monday – 1 each in Chennai and Kanniyakumari, taking the total number of cases to 36,10,646.

The test positivity rate was zero after 307 people were tested in the past 24 hours. There are 6 active cases in TN.

Total recoveries stood at 35,72,559. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.





