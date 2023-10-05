2 held for duping man with promise of chance in films

CHENGALPATTU: Police personnel from the Chengalpattu cybercrime department arrested two youngsters who conned a man of Rs 17,000 after promising to get him an opportunity to act in a film made by a big production house in the industry.

The complainant Ajith Kumar from Tirukazhukundram stated in his complaint to the cyber department that a gang claimed to help him act in a movie produced by Lyca Productions and took Rs 17,000 in multiple instalments.

Based on this, the police formed a special team and launched a hunt for the accused. Further investigations revealed that Sudhakaran (23) from Virudhachalam and Pugazhendi (22) from Kollam were behind the scam. The accused were later arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the cyber crime department has cautioned the public against falling prey to such false promises and have requested all to come forward with their complaints to the toll-free number 1930 or send in their petitions to www.cybercrime.gov.in.