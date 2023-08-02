2 from Raj among 3 held for snatching chains in city

CHENNAI: City police have arrested three men including two from Rajasthan, who were involved in a series of chain-snatching incidents in the city. Police said that the gang flew to the city and went around snatching chains from women in a stolen motorbike and travelled back to their hideouts by train.

Recently, they snatched a gold chain from a woman in Madhavaram on July 14. While the police managed to apprehend a gang member in Chennai, based on the information provided by him, a special team went to Rajasthan and arrested the two others at gunpoint on Monday.

City police officers said that they are being brought to the city for further questioning.

The arrested persons were identified as Mahesh Kumar of Chennai, Dinesh Gujjar and Ramesh Banjara of Rajasthan.

After the snatching incident on July 15, special teams which were formed to arrest the gang analysed hours of CCTV footage and zeroed in on the suspects, based on which Mahesh Kumar was arrested.

Based on Mahesh’s inputs, the other two were apprehended at Bali town in Rajasthan. Police said that they are being brought to Chennai after obtaining a transit warrant from a magistrate in Rajasthan.