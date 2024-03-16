Begin typing your search...

2 directors of NGOs sentenced to 3-yr term by CBI Court in bank fraud case

CBI had registered a case on February 9, 2007 against the then Branch Manager of Indian Bank, Krishagiri and two persons.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 March 2024 12:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-03-16 00:46:19.0  )
2 directors of NGOs sentenced to 3-yr term by CBI Court in bank fraud case
X

Representative Image

CHENNAI: A special court for CBI cases in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced two persons, Directors of certain NGOs, to three years imprisonment in a 2007 bank fraud case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on them.

CBI had registered a case on February 9, 2007 against the then Branch Manager of Indian Bank, Krishagiri and two persons, VRS Manishankar, Director of People’s Reconstruction Movement (PRM), Krishnagiri and his wife, Sunanda Manishankar, Director of Sakthi Women Federation (SWF), after allegations that the accused entered into a conspiracy between 2002-2005, contemplating to cheat 33 Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the guise of providing loans.

TamilnaduNGOCBISpecial CourtCoimbatoreArrestJailedFraud Case
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X