2 directors of NGOs sentenced to 3-yr term by CBI Court in bank fraud case

CHENNAI: A special court for CBI cases in Coimbatore on Friday sentenced two persons, Directors of certain NGOs, to three years imprisonment in a 2007 bank fraud case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on them.

CBI had registered a case on February 9, 2007 against the then Branch Manager of Indian Bank, Krishagiri and two persons, VRS Manishankar, Director of People’s Reconstruction Movement (PRM), Krishnagiri and his wife, Sunanda Manishankar, Director of Sakthi Women Federation (SWF), after allegations that the accused entered into a conspiracy between 2002-2005, contemplating to cheat 33 Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the guise of providing loans.