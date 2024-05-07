195 kg of ganja seized by Avadi City Police destroyed

CHENNAI: City Police Commissioner K Shankar Jiwal oversaw the incineration of about 195 kg of ganja seized by the police at a facility in Chengalpattu on Monday.

Greater Chennai Police (GCP) too uses the same facility, G J Multiclave India Private Limited, at Thenmelpakkam, Chengalpattu, to destruct the contraband.

Considering the hazardous nature of drugs, their vulnerability to theft, and the constraints of proper storage space, the police take periodic initiatives towards the destruction of various drugs, like ganja, methamphetamine, etc., seized under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act.

Avadi city police said that they would be making efforts for demand reduction and would be creating awareness programmes at public places and in educational institutions.