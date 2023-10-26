17-yr-old girl rescued from marriage

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old girl was rescued by the police and Child Line officials in Koyambedu on Tuesday, a day before her wedding arranged by parents.

The girl, a resident of Nerkundram, was pursuing BSc in nursing. According to police sources, her parents had fixed a marriage with a 28-year-old man on Wednesday.

As the teenager was not interested in the wedding, she had requested her parents to call off the wedding. Since they did not heed in to her requests, she alerted the 1098 helpline on Monday. On information, a team from Child Line approached the Koyambedu police for co-operation and the team traced the girl and summoned the family to the Koyambedu All Women Police Station (AWPS) for enquiry.

On investigations, police learnt that the girl is still a minor and warned the parents for going ahead with the illegal wedding. The victim is admitted to a government home for counselling.