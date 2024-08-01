17-year-old history sheeter found dead on shores of Adyar River near Jafferkhanpet

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old who was allegedly involved in petty cases was found dead on shores of the Adyar River near Jafferkhanpet on Thursday.

The police have detained three juveniles for questioning. The body has been sent to a government hospital for a postmortem.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Sanjay of Jafferkhanpet, a class IX dropout.

The police said that his father passed away a few years ago and his mother married another man. The couple moved out of town. Sanjay was living with his friends and relatives staying in and around Jafferkhanpet.

According to the police Sanjay was involved in many petty cases but was not formally booked and arrested.

Since he was a minor, he was let go with warnings. He would smoke ganja and pick fights with his friends in the locality often. We found some injuries on his body and have registered a case of suspicious death, police said.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sanjay went to consume alcohol with a group of his friends after which he was found dead.