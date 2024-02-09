16-year-old delivers, hunt on for relative

CHENNAI: After a 16-year-old Class 12 student delivered a baby girl at the Government Maternity Hospital in Triplicane on Tuesday, the hospital authorities intimated the Taramani police, who registered a case against her 20-year-old relative for allegedly sexually assaulting her.

According to the police, her relative who was working in a hotel, would visit her house and they became close. In July last year, he took her to a temple in Perambalur and married her without anyone’s knowledge. He then dropped her off near her house. He would visit often when she was alone and sexually exploited her over the next few months, police said.

The girl’s family has not registered a complaint and the police are awaiting a report from the Crime Against Women and Children wing to decide the next course of action.