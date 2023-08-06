13-yr-old racer dies in INMRC crash

CHENNAI: Copparam Shreyas Hareesh, a 13-year-old prodigy from Bengaluru, succumbed to injuries he suffered following a crash in the third round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2023 at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday. The Madras Motor Sports Club cancelled the remaining races scheduled for Saturday and Sunday following the incident.

Born on July 26, 2010, Shreyas, a student of Kensri School in Bengaluru, was being hailed as a rising star, as he had won several races at the National level, including four in a row, competing in the Rookie category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship this season.

The incident occurred soon after the start of the Rookie race for which he had qualified for the pole position Saturday morning. Exiting Turn-1, Shreyas fell following a crash and suffered a grievous head injury.

The race was red-flagged immediately and he was rushed to a nearby hospital in a trauma care ambulance stationed at the track. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. His father, Copparam Hareesh was at his bedside.

MMSC president Ajit Thomas said: “It is tragic to have lost a rider so young and talented”. In May this year, Shreyas, having won the MiniGP India title, participated in the MiniGP races in Spain, finishing both races in fifth and fourth positions. He was scheduled to compete in the MSBK Championship 2023 at Sepang Circuit, Malaysia, in August, representing team CRA Motorsports in the 250cc category (Group B).