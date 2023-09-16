11 active COVID count in State, TPR 0.5%

CHENNAI: Five new cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The total number of cases in the State stood at 36,10,666.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.5% after 401 people were tested in the past 24 hours.

There are 11 active cases in the State. No new recoveries were reported in the State. Total recoveries stood at 35,72,574. No new COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081.