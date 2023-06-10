100th Helicopter Conversion course cleared by 16 pilots

CHENNAI: A total of 16 pilots passed out after successfully completing the 100th Helicopter Conversion course at INS Rajali Naval Base in Arakkonam on Friday.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Commander-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC) reviewed the passing-out parade and awarded the coveted ‘Golden Wings’ to the newly inducted Pilots, at INS Rajali.

The event marked the successful completion of training for 16 pilots from the 100th Course conducted at the Helicopter Training School (HTS), INAS 561.

This included four pilots, who underwent the first ever Basic Helicopter Conversion Course (BHCC) (Stage 1 training) conducted by the Indian Navy, which earlier was conducted entirely by the Indian Air Force, a defence release here said.

Addressing the graduating 100th HCC, the C-in-C stressed upon the need for safety and boldness especially, while operating from small decks at sea. With the induction of newer aircraft in the coming years, the young pilots are stepping into the most interesting times for Naval Aviation and will get to fly even more challenging missions.

He also congratulated the Naval air-arm for taking the complete ownership of the basic helicopter training and exuded confidence in its rapid growth in future. This being the centennial HCC, Admiral KB Singh (Retd), former Chief of Naval Staff and other veterans from as early as 1st HCC as well as parents of graduating pilots also witnessed the Parade.