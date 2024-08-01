10-year-old unveils anime universe through art

CHENNAI: In an after-school programme, Visalakshi Sathappan was asked to dress up as her future self and she chose to portray a Hollywood director. When her father inquired about her directorial vision, she confidently told him her ambition to create anime characters and movies. The 10-year-old prodigy will be showcasing her works at the exhibition titled 'Celestial Dreams: An Anime Journey' at Kadambari Gallery, DakshinaChitra Museum, until August 4. Her father, Sathappan, shares that Visalakshi has had an interest in art from a young age. “My daughter is a self-taught artist, and I am merely guiding her. She learned various art techniques through YouTube tutorials,” says Sathappan.



Despite her young age, Visalakshi's artistic talents are already captivating audiences. “My passion for art and storytelling came together as I created my anime universe. My works feature a diverse cast of heroes, villains, and inspiring figures. Notable characters include Emily, Miko, and Aiko. Among the intriguing villains is Sith, who seeks to conquer the world with his mystical spear, while the brave hero Aiko, wielding a magical scythe, opposes him,” explains Visalakshi.

Visalakshi Sathappan

Set in Japan, a country she admires for its beauty, cuisine, and culture, her narrative unfolds with vivid detail. The epic tale begins in Sakura Blossom Park, where Aiko first encounters the menacing Sith. Their battle, filled with dark and celestial magic, launches Aiko’s quest for justice in a world threatened by evil. “Through my art, I aim to invite viewers into a fantastical world where creativity knows no bounds and the spirit of adventure reigns supreme,” says Visalakshi, who also aspires to refine her skills and learn to create realistic paintings as she grows.

