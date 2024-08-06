10-year-old boy with cognitive disability drowns in pool in Kolathur

CHENNAI: A 10-year-old boy with cognitive disability drowned in a private swimming pool at Kolathur on Sunday morning while he was attending his regular class. Following the incident, the police arrested the trainer and owner of the swimming pool.

The deceased boy was identified as R Krithik Sabarishwar, who lived with his parents in Kolathur. Officials said the boy was attending a special school and was taken to the swimming class by his mother. The boy's father waited in the car outside, while the mother was standing by the pool.

Krithik was swimming in the pool with a depth of 3.5 feet when he developed breathing difficulties. The trainer rescued the boy who was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

According to the complaint filed by the boy's mother, she told the trainer that Krithik was getting tired, but the trainer did not respond properly.

Upon information, the Kolathur police sent the boy's body for postmortem examination. Based on the complaint by Krithik's parents, the police registered a case and arrested the owner of the pool, A Godwin Hector Joseph Brown (41), and the trainer, M Avinash (24). They were booked under section 105 (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and arrested on Sunday.



