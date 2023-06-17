10 new Covid cases in TN including 5 int’l passengers

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 10 new COVID cases including international passengers from the UAE, Singapore and France on Friday. Total number of cases reached 36,10,568. Chengalpattu recorded 3 cases, Kancheepuram and Tirupur had a case each. The test positivity rate (TPR) in Chennai was 0.4%. As many as 5 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals across the State on Friday. Total number of recoveries reached 35,72,457. No COVID fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,080.











