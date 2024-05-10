10 flights cancelled, diverted to Chennai as heavy rains lash Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Bengaluru last night. Due to heavy rains, the landing of flights in Bengaluru was difficult. Subsequently, 10 flights, including those to Singapore, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ranchi, and Lucknow, which were supposed to land at Bangalore airport, were diverted to Chennai last night.

Food and water facilities were arranged in Chennai for the passengers travelling on these flights. The weather cleared in Bengaluru this morning. Subsequently, all 10 flights left Chennai, one after the other, for Bengaluru.