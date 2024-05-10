Begin typing your search...

10 flights cancelled, diverted to Chennai as heavy rains lash Bengaluru

10 flights that could not land due to heavy rains in Bengaluru were diverted to Chennai.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 May 2024 3:45 AM GMT
10 flights cancelled, diverted to Chennai as heavy rains lash Bengaluru
Representative image.

CHENNAI: Heavy rain, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed Bengaluru last night. Due to heavy rains, the landing of flights in Bengaluru was difficult. Subsequently, 10 flights, including those to Singapore, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Ranchi, and Lucknow, which were supposed to land at Bangalore airport, were diverted to Chennai last night.

Food and water facilities were arranged in Chennai for the passengers travelling on these flights. The weather cleared in Bengaluru this morning. Subsequently, all 10 flights left Chennai, one after the other, for Bengaluru.

ChennaiBengaluru heavy rainheavy rain in BengaluruChennai airport
Online Desk

