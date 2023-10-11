Begin typing your search...
10 active COVID count in TN; 1 discharge
One new patient was discharged on Tuesday, and the number of discharges was 35,72,601. No new COVID fatality was reported.
CHENNAI: Two new COVID cases were recorded in the State on Tuesday, both in Chennai. The total number of cases reached 36,10,692 in the State. There were at least 10 active cases including those in isolation.
One new patient was discharged on Tuesday, and the number of discharges was 35,72,601. No new COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll remained at 38,081
Next Story