1 new case in city; total count around 36.11 lakh

CHENNAI: Only 1 COVID case was recorded in the State on Wednesday and that was in Chennai.

The total number of cases reached 36,10,659 in the State. There are at least 5 active cases including those in isolation. No new patient was discharged, and the number of discharges was 35,72,573 in State.

No COVID fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Toll has remained at 38,081.