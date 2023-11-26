Zoya on ‘The Archies’ OST: ‘Wanted an album that makes me smile’

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming film ‘The Archies’, has said that with regards to the film’s music she wanted an album which would make her smile.

The film is set in the fictional town of Riverdale in the 1960s and boasts the Rock and roll genre in its soundtrack.

Sharing insights into the film’s musical journey, Zoya said: “We are super excited to finally drop the entire album for our audiences. The film is a musical, and the album is unique given the comic book narrative, the 1960s era and the Young adult tone.”

The filmmaker further added: “Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Ankur Tewari, Dot, my father, Arijit Singh and Tejas on one album is more than I could have dreamed of. I wanted an album that makes me smile. This one does and I hope the listeners do too.”

‘The Archies’ album features collaborations with artistes including lyricist Javed Akhtar and Dot, music composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and singers like Arijit Singh, Ankur Tewari and The Islanders.

The film’s music is now available on all streaming platforms.

A heartfelt coming-of-age tale set in the idyllic backdrop of the 1960s, ‘The Archies’ is a collaborative effort between Netflix India, Tiger Baby, Archie Comics, and Graphic India.

Helmed by Zoya, the film arrives on Netflix worldwide on December 7.