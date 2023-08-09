Begin typing your search...

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|9 Aug 2023 6:19 PM GMT
Zia wins Best Romantic Thriller award for Kalva
Filmmaker Zia with the award.

CHENNAI: Kalva, a short film written and directed by filmmaker-journalist Zia, won the award for Best Romantic Thriller at the Satyajit Ritwik Mrinal International Film Festival.

After receiving the award, Zia thanked the almighty, his family and the cast and crew of Kalva. While ending his speech the filmmaker said, “Ella Pugazhum Iraivanukke.”

In the remembrance of filmmakers Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak and Mrinal Sen, Satyajit Ritwik Mrinal International Film Festival is an annual film festival held at Kolkata. Films across various languages including Tamil, Bengali, Hindi, English, Telugu, Malayalam etc, and various genres gets nominated for awards under various categories at this international film festival.

This award-winning short film stars Vijay Chandru and Atchaya Jagadeesh in lead roles. Released on the official YouTube channel of King Pictures, Kalva has crossed more than 35,000 views and is receiving appreciation from many in the film industry.

DTNEXT Bureau

