Zeenat Aman drops "Caption for men", son Zahaan gives sweet reply

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Zeenat Aman who carved out a niche for herself in the profession during the 1970s and 1980s continues to motivate her followers through her words.

On Tuesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a picture with her son Zahaan Khan.

She penned a lengthy note alongside the picture. She wrote, “This is a caption for men. Please don’t be afraid to hold your mother/sister/wife/aunt/girlfriend/friend’s handbag when they ask. Or for that matter, even when they don’t ask, you can see that they’re struggling or have been carrying it for too long.”

She added, “I can guarantee that you will need something from it someday if not every day. Nothing screams insecure like a man who’s afraid of or disgusted by things associated with women! Tampons, handbags, makeup… whatever it is. Get over it. Just a Tuesday thought since I found this picture of @zanuski helping with my handbag.”

On this, Zeenat Aman's son's replied, "You've been lugging me around since my birth! Have to return the favour from time to time."

A fan wrote, "I couldn't agree with you more,"

Another commented, "We need more of that; strong & righteous mothers raising empathetic men."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbaani', 'Dhund', 'Don', 'Manoranjan' and 'Yaadon Ki Baarat', was known for doing unconventional roles in her era when many actresses are reluctant to take up those characters.