Zayn Malik meets with a minor accident, his foot run over by car

LOS ANGELES: Singer Zayn Malik met with a minor accident while making his first appearance at a public event in five years at Paris Fashion Week.



In a video which circulated online, following the event, the former One Direction member appeared to get his foot run over when a car went in the wrong direction toward the singer.

He was seen getting shuffled through a crowd before wincing at the vehicle's maneuver, reports aceshowbiz.com.

People around Zayn appeared to be more shocked than the star himself as many voiced their concern for him.

"God damn! Oh my God!" one person was heard shouting, before the 31-year-old got into his car that whisked him away.

Malik has since given an update on his condition following the minor accident. Not letting the unfortunate situation ruin his night, the 'Pillowtalk' crooner wrote on his Instagram page later that night, "Thanks for a great show!"

Sharing photos from the fashion event, the father of one also included a picture of his white sneakers, one of which appeared merely scuffed up with some dark tread marks.

"My foot is fine !!" he assured his followers, before downplaying the incident as adding, "Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes."

Malik has been keeping a low-profile since he got in a scuffle with his then-girlfriend Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid in October 2021.

He entered a no contest plea to four charges of harassment and was sentenced to 360 days of probation and completion of anger management and domestic violence education programmes.