Zahrah Khan aspires to follow mother Salma Agha’s successful footsteps

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Zahrah Khan has reflected back on her journey this year, calling it ‘grateful and incredible’, and shared how she wants to be successful like her mother Salma Agha.



Zahrah is the daughter of Pakistani singer and actress Salma Agha, who had worked in both Pakistani and Indian film industry in the 80s and 90s.

Zahrah’s father is a squash player Rahmat Khan. Salma is known for her work in movies like ‘Nikaah’, ‘Oonche Log’, ‘Jungle Ki Beti’, ‘Paanch Fauladi’ and others. Zahrah is known for her melodious hits like ‘Kusu Kusu’, and ‘Dance Meri Rani’.

The diva has opened up on reflecting upon the new year, plans for forthcoming year and more.

Talking about how she is grateful for every bit of it and and the excitement of the future, Zahrah revealed: “I am immensely grateful for the growth I've experienced every year since entering the industry as a professional playback singer in March 2021. There has been no looking back since then; each year has been progressively more significant and fulfilling professionally. I am thankful to God for continuously blessing me with more work.”

Zahrah shared that everything that she had manifested seemed to effortlessly materialise, and she is excited to see what unfolds in 2024.

“I'm set to finish shooting my film 'Vrushabha' by March, with its release slated for the end of 2024. My goal is to work on scripts that showcase a new side of me with each film. My musical journey aligns hand in hand with this pursuit. I hope to achieve what my mother did as both an actor and a singer,” she shared.

On how the year 2023 has been for her personally and professionally, Zahrah said: “It's been an incredible year, beginning with the collaboration on ‘Love Stereo’ alongside Edward Maya at the start of January. Embarking on my first entertainers tour with a remarkable team, including Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, Stebin, Apar, and Sonam, was a highlight, fostering wonderful friendships and welcoming positive energies into my life.”

She further added that working on ‘Love Stereo’ was an absolute blast, especially dancing alongside Tiger Shroff.

“This experience fueled my drive to improve as a dancer, and the overall balance between work and personal happiness was truly uplifting,” she concluded.

On the professional front, she will be soon seen in pan India film ‘Vrushabha’.