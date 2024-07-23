Zack Snyder's intense 'Rebel Moon' director's cut red band trailer released

WASHINGTON: Netflix has released a red-band trailer for film director Zack Snyder's eagerly awaited 'Rebel Moon' director's cut, set to premiere globally on August 2.

The red-band trailer has been released by Netflix on its official YouTube channel as well.

The trailer promises a more intense and visceral take on Snyder's expansive space opera, describing it as "viciously sexier, bloodier" compared to its original release.

In Snyder's revamped version, the narrative unfolds on a tranquil moon settlement in the outer reaches of the galaxy, threatened by the ruthless armies of Regent Balisarius.

The story centres on Kora (played by Sofia Boutella), a mysterious figure embedded within the village, who emerges as the inhabitants' last hope for survival.

Tasked with recruiting a formidable group of fighters to stand against the oppressive forces from Motherworld, Kora unites a disparate band of warriors, outcasts, rebels, and victims of war driven by a common quest for redemption and vengeance, according to Deadline.

As the looming shadow of an entire Realm descends upon the unsuspecting moon, a new alliance of heroes rises.

Originally conceived as a sci-fi adventure film that Snyder had envisioned since his college days, 'Rebel Moon' was initially released in two parts: 'A Child of Fire' in December 2023 and 'The Scargiver' in April 2024.