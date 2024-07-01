"You never cease to amaze me": Manisha Koirala shares pic with Kamal Haasan

MUMBAI: Manisha Koirala on Sunday shared a picture with megastar Kamal Haasan. She also penned an appreciation post for him.

Taking to Instagram, Manisha treated fans with a glimpse of the reunion.

She was clad in a white salwar kameez while Kamal was in a black jumper paired with denim.

Along with the photo, she penned a note, which read, "One of the brilliant minds that I had an opportunity to work with..books and films and now fashion is his world !! He recommended amazing books that stretch one's mind & soul...his unique & deep observations on life amazed me decades ago...his cinematic understanding is unparalleled... I can have long hours of conversation with him or rather listen to him talk for hours..thank you Kamal Haasan ji for all that you do and all that you are!! You never cease to amaze me each time I meet you!!"

Manisha Koirala and Kamal Haasan worked together in Shankar's 1996 film 'Indian'.

As soon as the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Wish to see you both together again. Can we expect you in Kalki 2 or Indian 3?"

Another user commented, "Want to see the both in theatre again..how lovely they both are."

"Two best actors in one frame.." another comment read.

Re-posting Manisha's post, Haasan wrote on his Instagram, "Trying to race with my clock to promote Indian 2. Thank you. I have always remembered you as kind and appreciative. Let's catch up when either one of us visit our respective cities."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kamal Haasan will be next seen in 'Indian 2'. Directed by S. Shankar, 'Indian 2' features an impressive ensemble cast, including Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Kalidas Jayaram, Gulshan Grover, Nedumudi Venu, and many others.

Produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies, the film showcases exceptional cinematography by Ravi Varman and Rathnavelu, with editing by A. Sreekar Prasad.'Indian 2' is the sequel to the 1996 film Indian, which also starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy. The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

He is also receiving praise for his performance in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Manisha on the other hand recently made a comeback with the web series 'Heeramandi' and is currently basking in its success.