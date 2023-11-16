You always made my day: Jennifer Aniston shares Matthew Perry's message

LOS ANGELES: Actress Jennifer Aniston is reflecting on the loss of her longtime friend Matthew Perry. For the first time since Perry, 54, died from an apparent drowning on October 28, Aniston has spoken out about her ‘Friends’ co-star and his enduring legacy after his death.



Aniston's Instagram tribute for Perry featured a photo of the pair on set together alongside their loving text exchange containing the same image, reports People magazine.

Additionally, she included a scene of the duo during the sitcom's 2004 series finale, where their characters Rachel Green and Chandler Bing expressed their love for one another. "Oh boy this one has cut deep ... Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before," began the actress, 54. "We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA.”

She further mentioned in her note, quoted by People: "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."

Noting how she's continued to process this loss, Aniston said that she had been looking back on their many text conversations, even sharing one of them in her second slide.

"In the last couple weeks, I've been poring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I'll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)," she said. "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?" she added.

The message from Matthew was: "Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day:)"

"Rest little brother. You always made my day," she concluded.