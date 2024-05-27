Yogi Babu turns magician in Jora Kaiya Thattunga’s first look

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi unveiled the first-look poster of Yogi Babu’s next film on Sunday. Titled Jora Kaiya Thattunga, the film is helmed by Vineesh Millennium.

In the poster, the actor is donning the avatar of a magician, with a dog on one side and a pigeon on the other side.

Produced by Zakir Ali, the music for Jora Kaiya Thattunga is composed by SN Arunagiri. Madhu Ambat ISC is handling the camera and Sabu Joseph is the editor. Other details regarding the film will be revealed in the coming days.