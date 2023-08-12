Yeh dil maange more: Sid shares heartwarming note as Shershaah clocks 2

MUMBAI: As the film ‘Shershaah’ completed its second year today, the memories of its release are still fresh, and the love it garnered from viewers continues to resonate. To mark the occasion, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who portrayed the characters of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple in the film, shared a special post on their respective social media handles. Sidharth took to Instagram and shared a long note along with a caption,“#2YearsOfShershaah.

The post in Hindi read, “Celebrating 2 years of Shershaah. 12 August 2023, Life rarely gives an artist such opportunities to live a character who has become immortal, like the sun shining in the sky. Now whether you consider it a coincidence or my good luck, I also got this beautiful opportunity in 'Sher Shah'. Living the character of 'Captain Vikram Batra' connected me more with life. His nuances, his outspokenness, his patriotism, his passion, I kept connecting with every part of him and after this long journey 'Sher Shah' came in front of you.” https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv1mORtoPaN/ “2 years ago, on this day 'Sher Shah' was hugged by all of you like someone close to you, and whenever this date comes in front of me, my heart says only one thing ‘Yeh dil maange more’,” the post stated. Sidharth’s heartfelt reflection, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More,’ encapsulates his gratitude for the chance to embody such a remarkable individual on screen.

This anniversary not only commemorates a successful film but also pays tribute to the enduring legacy of Captain Vikram Batra. Kiara re-shared her fan’s posts on Insta story.

'Shershaah' is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who laid down his life in the service of the nation while recapturing Indian territories from Pakistani intruders during the Kargil War in 1999. Apart from Sidharth and Kiara, the film features Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra among many others acted in the hit war drama. In the film, Sidharth stars in dual roles as Batra and his twin brother Vishal, while Kiara plays the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. It's amazing to see how their love story transcended from reel to real life. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, 'Shershaah' was released on August 12. Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan.

They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021. Meanwhile, Sidharth will be seen in the film 'Yodha' alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The film which was earlier slated to release on September 15, now will hit the theatres on December 15 this year. He will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The official streaming date of the series is still awaited. On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty.