Yash and Nayanthara begin shooting for Geetu Mohandas's 'Toxic'

CHENNAI: The latest update from tinseltown is that actors Yash and Nayanthara have commenced shooting for their upcoming film 'Toxic' on Monday. It is said that director Geetu Mohandas has planned a total of 200 days of shooting out of which 150-day schedule will be done in and around London.

The entire team will take off to the UK soon, and film some of the most pivotal scenes of the movie.

The gangster-based action drama is slated to release on April 10, 2025, coinciding with 3 years of ‘KGF 2’.

Apart from the trio of Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara Advani, ‘Toxic’ also features Huma Qureshi as the antagonist.