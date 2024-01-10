Would like to work on Bilkis Bano script: Kangana

CHENNAI: Actor Kangana Ranaut said that she has a script ready for a film based on Bilkis Bano case, but could not make it due to lack of support from digital platforms.

The Supreme Court on Monday invalidated the Gujarat government’s decision to release the 11 convicts, who raped five-months pregnant Bilkis Bano and killed her family during the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Replying to one of the X users’ question on making a film about Bilkis Bano case, Kangana shared that she wanted to make a film for a long time but lack of support has been the reason for her to not being able to make one. She wrote, “I want to make that story, I have the script ready, researched and worked on it for three years. But Netflix, Prime Video and other studios wrote back to me that they have clear guidelines they don’t do so-called politically motivated films. JioCinema said we don’t work with Kangana because she supports BJP and Zee is going through a merger. What are my options? (sic).”

On the work front, she will next be seen in Emergency, in which she is playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.