World Music Day 2023: Timeless Bollywood songs that help you unwind after a busy day

MUMBAI: World Music Day is observed every year on June 21. It is also known as the 'Fete de la Musique' and it was begun in the year 1982 in France. It is a worldwide celebration of music's universal language and it has the ability to bring people together, overcome boundaries, and build unity.

It aims to encourage both amateur and professional musicians of all genres to showcase their talent on various platforms and also provides a forum for artists of different genres to work together, share their music, and collaborate on innovative ideas.

On the eve of World Music Day, many concerts and music shows will be held worldwide. Music lovers from all around the world will assemble in an open environment to learn different forms of music and enjoy live performances.

Here are a few iconic and timeless Bollywood songs that you can enjoy on World Music Day:

1. Chaiyya Chaiyya:

This musical masterpiece was composed by A.R. Rahman, with lyrics penned by Gulzar. It also features vocalists Sukhwinder Singh and Sapna Awasthi. ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ was an instant smash upon its release and remains a popular and famous song in the Indian film Industry. The song’s composition mixes several musical forms, including Indian folk and Qawwali. “Chaiyya Chaiyya” has become a timeless classic passed down through generations. Its captivating rhythm, memorable melody, and energetic vocals have captivated audiences for decades.

2. Kabira:

Amitabh Bhattacharya’s amazing lyrics were composed by Pritam Chakraborty and released in 2013. This song has become extremely popular among music fans. This song is still played at concerts and weddings. The vocalist’s strong yet peaceful vocals and relaxing guitar vibrato make this one of the album’s most memorable songs.

3. Phir Se Ud Chala:

This soulful melody was composed by Oscar-winning filmmaker AR Rahman and was released in 2011. Irshad Kaamil wrote and Mohit Chauhan sang the song “Phir Se Ud Chala” from the film Rockstar. This soulful melody has its own fan page and has captivated the hearts of many people. The song tells the story of a man who escapes away from his shackles.

4. Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh:

This song is from the movie ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’ and was sung by legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Shankar Jaikishan. It evokes powerful feelings of affection and nostalgia. ‘Ajib Dastan Hai Yeh’ has stood the test of time and remains an evergreen favorite among music lovers. Its timeless melody, heartfelt lyrics, and Lata Mangeshkar’s soul-stirring vocals make it an everlasting masterpiece.

5. Lag Jaa Gale:

The classic song from the movie ‘Woh Kaun Thi’ is sung by Lata Mangeshkar and composed by Madan Mohan. Its haunting melody and heartfelt lyrics continue to touch people’s hearts. “Lag Ja Gale” is a masterpiece that exemplifies the beauty and power of music. Madan Mohan’s composition, Raja Mehdi Ali Khan’s lyrics, and Lata Mangeshkar’s soulful voice combine to create a song that touches the heart.

6. Kabhi Kabhi Aditi:

‘Kabhi Kabhi Aditi,’ a youthful and energetic track from the movie ‘Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na,’ soon became a hit among youth and is still a favorite choice for romantic playlists. Its catchy melody, vibrant composition, and upbeat vocals make it an enjoyable and feel-good song. A.R. Rahman’s composition, Abbas Tyrewala’s lyrics, and the energetic vocals by Rashid Ali and Neeti Mohan make it a catchy and memorable track. It remains a popular choice among listeners, especially those who enjoy lively and youthful music.

The timeless Bollywood music has left an everlasting impact on the music industry and is still loved by fans of all ages. Enjoy these soulful tracks on World Music Day.