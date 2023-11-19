World Cup 2023: Kartik Aaryan cheers for Team India, poses in blue jersey

BENGALURU: Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is busy shooting for his upcoming project 'Chandu Champion', has taken out time to show his support for his country. He can be seen posing with a bat in his hand in one of the pictures and in the other, he can be seen wearing a blue jersey. Meanwhile, the actor is right now occupied with the shoot of his next film 'Chandu Champion'.

On Saturday the actor took some time off from the shoot schedule and spent some quality time atop a hill. Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a picture in which he could be seen donning a casual outfit - a grey vest paired with black tracks and yellow slippers. He completed his look with a red cap while seated atop a picturesque hill that offered a view of a river below.

Kartik captioned the post, "Guess where i am ? #ChanduChampion #ShootDiaries." Helmed by Kabir Khan, 'Chandu Champion' is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of lead Chandu. For the film, Kartik has also shot for an 8-minute-long war scene.

'Chandu Champion' marks Kartik's first collaboration with director Kabir Khan. Apart from that, he will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta's upcoming film 'Captain India', director Anurag Basu's next 'Aashiqui 3' and the horror comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. Coming to India's match, the 'Men in Blue will lock horns with Australia today in Ahmedabad.

This will be a 20-year-old repeat clash of the 2003 World Cup Final when the two cricket-enthusiast nations faced each other and India will be aiming to reverse the result of the last encounter, which India lost by 120 runs. India stormed into the finals after registering a comprehensive 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course of a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. Mohammed Shami's spell saw him clinch a seven-wicket haul to derail the Kiwis and seal India's trip to Ahmedabad.

In the second semifinal, South Africa made Australia sweat to reach the humble target of 213. The five-time champions slipped in their chase of the paltry target but recovered just in time to cross the finish line. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the five-time champions to the final against India.



