‘World before selfies’: Kajol reminisces about past on 'X'

MUMBAI: Taking a trip down memory lane, Kajol shares an image of her younger self

Kajol, one of the highest-paid actresses in Hindi cinema and wife of Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn, shared a monochrome picture on 'X'.

The image presents the actress, looking away from the camera as she sits still for a pose.

Tagging herself as a "time traveller," Kajol wrote: "In a world before selfies. #TimeTraveler #FlashbackFriday."

Fans could not resist gushing over Kajol’s throwback image, dropping many compliments in the comment section.

One commented: “Most prettiest eyes ever.”

Another called her a “true beauty.”

One tagged her as “simply beautiful.”

Daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, Kajol made her acting debut with 'Bekhudi' in 1992. With a career spanning over three decades, the actress has been conferred with several honours, including a Padma Shri by the government in 2011.

Following her works in projects such as the anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and the courtroom drama 'The Trial', Kajol is now gearing up for the release of her next movie titled 'Do Patti' alongside actors Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Labelled a mystery thriller, the film narrates a tale set in the northern Indian hills. The venture is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi.