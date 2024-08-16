Working with Vikram has been an unforgettable journey & an experience I will cherish forever, exclaims Malavika Mohanan on release of Thangalaan

CHENNAI: Malavika Mohanan has generated significant buzz with the release of her upcoming film, ‘Thangalaan’.

Playing the role of Aarathi, she has once again captivated the audience with her intriguing portrayal.

She has been receiving an outpour of love from audiences and critics alike, and fans are awaiting for the release of this film in Hindi.

Reflecting on the film's release in Tamil, Malavika expressed her joy and anticipation for its upcoming Hindi release on August 30th.

She said, "Today is an extremely special day for me. My film, Thangalaan (Tamil) has released, and I can't wait for the Hindi audience also to experience it. Working with Vikram and the entire Thangalaan team has been an unforgettable journey and an experience I will cherish forever. I'm lucky to get an opportunity to work with such an amazing co-star, Vikram, whom I've greatly admired. Getting to portray such a unique and strong character in a story that's class apart... I'm thrilled and can't wait for everyone to see the hard work and passion that went into making this film."

With Thangalaan now out in Tamil, it is poised to win hearts when it hits the Hindi-speaking audience soon.